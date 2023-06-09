Sumbul Touqeer Confirms Her Father To Get Married Again, Meet Imlie Actor's Stepmother

Bigg Boss 16 alum Sumbul Touqeer Khan has revealed that her father, Touqeer Khan, is getting married again. The actress, who was brought up by her single father, revealed that her father will be remarrying in a wedding ceremony next week. It is reported that Sumbul and her sister Saniya convinced Touqeer to give marriage another chance and with the help of their uncle, the wedding is taking place.

Speaking with Bombay Times, Sumbul said, “We are very happy and looking forward to welcoming them into our family. We are very excited about it. Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the past many years. Our bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan (he was seen on Bigg Boss 16 during the family week) played an important role in this alliance. I am grateful to him."

Who is Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s stepmother?

The publication reported that Sumbul’s father is getting married to Nilofer. It is said that Nilofer was previously married and separated from her husband. She has a daughter from the first marriage named Izra.

What has Sumbul been upto?

Sumbul has been busy with work and personal life. She recently revealed she lost her cat. The actress, who was away from social media after she lost her cat named Clouds, returned to the social media platform last Saturday and shared a video to thank fans for their support in the past few weeks.

In the video shared on her Instagram Stories, Sumbul looked visibly affected with recent turn of events. She said,, “Everyone knows the last two weeks of my life were not very smooth, it was actually very difficult, but all I wanna say is thank you to each and everyone of you for cheering me up. I have seen a few tweets and messages, thank you so much." She also has been in the news after her friend, actor Fahmaan Khan made shocking allegations about her and her father.