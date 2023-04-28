Sumbul Touqeer Khan Makes SHOCKING Revelation, Says She and Fahmaan Khan 'Not Much In Contact'

Looks like all is not well between former Imlie stars Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. After Fahmaan recently claimed that he visited Sumbul’s new house in Mumbai, the Bigg Boss 16 fame has made a contrary statement. In a recent interview, Sumbul claimed that Fahmaan did not visit her new abode and took an indirect dig at him saying he must have visited her old residence. “I genuinely have no idea. He hasn’t met me. Maybe visited my old house," Sumbul told Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan.

Sumbul further left everyone shocked when she revealed that she isn’t much in contact with Fahmaan now. “When two people do a show together, they meet and talk every day. We (she and Fahmaan) recently met for Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull. We shot for a day. It was a lovely day. The episode was good. But he is doing a different show now. When two people do two different shows, they do not remain in contact as much as they used to. We aren’t much in contact now," the actress said.

Earlier this year, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shifted to a new house in Mumbai when she also invited her friends for a housewarming party. However, Fahmaan Khan skipped the event. While this had left their fans worried, Fahmaan later issued a statement and clarified that he could not visit Sumbul’s house because of work commitments. “Hello guys, what’s up? I just need to issue a small clarification about why I couldn’t attend Sumbul’s housewarming party. It was because I was shooting at the time and it appears many are upset about it,” he had said.

“She did invite me to the party but I couldn’t go since I was shooting till 2 am in morning. However, it is her house, I’ll pay a visit soon. Maybe I’ll meet her today or even tomorrow. That’s it I just wanted to say that along with bidding her congratulations which I have already done. But I am doing it again officially,” the actor added.

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan became everyone’s favourite when they featured together in Imlie. However, the two left the show last year. While Sumbul participated in Bigg Boss 16 after that, Fahmaan Khan is seen in Colors TV’s Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii.

