Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Father Gets Married Again, Actor Posts Beautiful Pics From Ceremony

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, known for her role in the popular show “Imlie," recently took to social media to share the joyous occasion of her father’s remarriage. Posting beautiful pictures from the wedding ceremony, Sumbul celebrated the union of her father with his new partner, spreading love and happiness among her fans and followers.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram, Sumbul wrote, “Say MashaAllah’. In the photos, we can the actress posing with her father and sister. The Nikaah ceremony can also be seen in the photos. Sumbul has been raised by her single father Touqeer Khan. Reportedly, Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan got married in a Nikaah ceremony with Nilofer on June 15th. Speaking to Telly Chakkar she said, “We are very happy and looking forward to welcoming them into our family. We are very excited about it. Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the past many years. Our bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan (he was seen on Bigg Boss 16 during the family week) played an important role in this alliance. I am grateful to him.”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer (@sumbul_touqeer)

Recently, she was in the news for being at loggerheads with Fahmaan Khan and it was also reported that they have stopped communications with each other. She said, “Jitne bhi log mujhe chahte hai, genuinely chahte hai, jo nazar mei aata hai ki wo meri taqleef ko khud ki taqleef samajhte hai. It’s just that ki I want them to know that I’m very grateful to each and every one. I feel blessed ki har ek insaan ya jitne log hai mere saath khade rehte hai har jagah.Toh mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai and I think ki, itna pyaar laate kaha se ho sab log (All the people who love me, genuinely love me, those who see and understand my pain as their own, it’s just that I want them to know that I’m very grateful to each and every one of them. I feel blessed that every person, or all the people who stand by me everywhere. So, it brings me great joy, and I think, where do all these people bring so much love from)," reported ETimes.

Sumbul Touqeer gained significant popularity following her appearances on Imlie and Bigg Boss 16. She has also been hailed by her fans for buying a home in Mumbai at the age of 19.