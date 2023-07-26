Sumbul Touqeer To Play An IAS Officer In New Show 'Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon'

Sumbul Touqeer, who became a household name after the portrayal of Imlie in the Star Plus show, is all set to grace the small screen again. After the character came to an end in her first daily soap, the actress participated in the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 16. Within a short span of time, the actress had gained a loyal fanbase who are quite excited to see their favourite star shine in the new show, Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Recently, Sumbul opened up about her role in this new series and how she has been preparing for it.

In an interview with ETimes, Sumbul Touqeer said, “The show revolves around Kavya’s journey, who is a simple girl aspiring to become an IAS officer. It’s about striking a fine balance between profession and personal lives, There were times when women had to choose between work and family, but today, they balance both."

Speaking about her role Sumbul opened up about how the character of Kavya was quite opposite from her own personality, therefore, the actress was inspired to put in extra effort to pull off this role. She said, “IAS officers have a certain aura about them; they are intelligent, confident, and professional. I have a kiddish side in me, and I am mastikhor. This character is more mature than me. I am looking forward to this stint."

Sumbul mentioned that to prepare for the role, she is doing intensive homework, watching interviews, and reading a lot about IAS officers and their lives. She added, “I have realised they are intellectually strong and calm and handle every situation no matter how challenging, gracefully." Sumbul expressed that she is ready to work hard to ace the role and believes that the show will be a major learning opportunity for her.

Mishkat Varma who was seen in shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, is reportedly cast as the lead opposite Sumbul Touqeer in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. A report by Flimibeat quoted a source as saying, “Mishkat has signed the dotted lines for Kavya- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. He perfectly fits the bill, as we are confident that he will look amazing with Sumbul Touqeer. The screen test was enough to make us believe that we have a perfect jodi for the show."

Further, the report also mentioned that the first look of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon would be soon released by Sony TV, and Sumbul Touqeer’s new show is expected to replace Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s popular series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.