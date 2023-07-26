Super Dancer Chapter 3 Viral Video Sparks Legal Row, Judges Slammed For Asking 'Vulgar' Questions

The dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3 has landed in legal trouble. The judges of the show which aired in 2019, have been accused of asking ‘vulgar and sexually explicit questions’ to one of the child contestants. The show was judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice against Sony Pictures Networks asking the channel to remove the episode from all platforms immediately. It also specified that the questions which were asked to a minor child were allegedly ‘inappropriate and disturbing’ and were not meant to be asked to children.

“The Commission has come across a video on Twitter from your kid’s dance show called Super Dancer Chapter 3 which was aired on Sony Entertainment Television, wherein it is seen that the judges on the show were asking the minor child vulgar and sexually explicit questions regarding his parents on stage,” the NCPCR notice read.

NCPCR has written to Sony Pictures Networks over a video on social media showing a clip from an episode of the children’s dance show Super Dancer -Chapter 3 which aired on Sony Entertainment Television where judges were allegedly seen asking a minor “vulgar & sexually explicit"… pic.twitter.com/0w6KwEF6Ye— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

The commission has also asked the channel to submit an action report in the next seven days. “Your good offices are requested to urgently take down the said episode and further send an explanation to the Commission as to why such inappropriate questions were asked to the minor child artist on a kid’s dance show," the notice added.

Sony Pictures Networks has not yet reacted to the NCPCR notice.

Super Dancer: Chapter 3 is a child dance reality show in which children of several age groups compete to win the trophy. Season three of the show premiered in 2018 on Sony TV and its grand finale was held in 2019.