Swara Bhaskar And Devoleena Bhattacharjee Celebrate First Eid With Their Partners

The holy month of Ramzan came to a happy conclusion with Eid-ul-Fitr on April 22. On the occasion, many Bollywood celebrities as well as telly stars delved into the festivities with their beloved, extending heartwarming greetings to each other and their fans. Seasoned celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Hina Khan, and Huma Quereshi wished an auspicious Eid to the masses. But, the ceremony was all the more special to Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar and television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee as it marked their first Eid as newlyweds. Both of them shared pictures on social media, celebrating the joyous occasion with their respective partners.

Swara Bhaskar tied the nuptial knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad on February 16 this year. Celebrating her first Eid with Fahad, Swara dropped a bunch of pictures on Twitter, along with the caption, “Pehli Eid (First Eid).”

Dressed in a pretty pink-floral ethnic ensemble, Swara exuded the perfect traditional vibes. She teamed up her kurti with a pair of same-patterned sharara, and a pastel blue dupatta, posing for a picture with Fahad. The actress’s husband sported a cream-orange hued kurta, matched with a pair of white trousers. Swara also clicked a picture with Fahad’s family, followed by a selfie with her partner.

On Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding actress uploaded a reel, flaunting her velvety, navy-blue, and golden-embroidered ethnic suit. Her glammed makeover with statement jewellery, made her look like a showstopper indeed. Check out the post below:

Similarly, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee who got married to her gym trainer Shanwaz Shaikh on December 14 last year, engaged in Eid festivities with her partner. Dropping a romantic picture with Shanwaz on Instagram, the actress captioned, “From US to You all Eid Mubarak,” adding a red heart emoji at the end of her post.

The photo captured Devoleena decked up in a shimmery pastel pink kurta, embellished with silver detailing that she clubbed with a flared sharara, having the same hue. Shanwaz was also dressed in traditional attire which comprised an all-white kurta and pyjama.

Devoleena further wished her admirers “Eid Mubarak” in an equally gorgeous mustard-yellow lehenga. Exuding grace, the actress struck a coy pose for the click, flaunting a gold-plated jhoomar and other shimmery accessories that accentuated her look further.

Both Swara Bhaskar and Devoleena Bhattarjee were heaped with multiple compliments from social media users for their stunning avatars.

