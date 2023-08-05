Taarak Mehta Aka Shailesh Lodha Wins Legal Case Against Asit Modi, To Finally Get Dues Worth Rs 1 Cr

In a big setback for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers, Shailesh Lodha has won the legal suit against the show’s maker Asit Kumar Modi. Lodha, who quit TMKOC in April 2022, had alleged non-payment of his dues.

As reported by E-Times, the verdict came out in May this year as per which Asit Kumarr Modi has been asked to settle Shailesh Lodha’s dues worth Rs 1 crore via demand draft. Reportedly, the matter was heard through a virtual hearing and was settled between Modi and Lodha.

“This fight was never about the money. It was about seeking justice and self-respect. I feel like I have won a battle and I’m happy that the truth has prevailed,” Shailesh told E-Times while talking about the case. However, there is no official statement regarding the matter from Asit Kumarr Modi’s team as of now.

For the unversed, in May this year, Shailesh Lodha filed a complaint against the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and reached out to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for alleged non-payment of dues. He initiated a corporate insolvency resolution under section 9 and claimed that Modi could not pay his debts.

While Asit Kumar Modi also refrained from commenting on the matter, Sohil Ramani, project head, TMKOC had claimed that they ‘never denied or refused’ Lodha for his payment. “There isn’t much to say that hasn’t been said earlier. Shailesh Lodha has been like a family only. When he left we respected that. And on numerous occasions through email and on telephone we have requested him to come to the office to sign all required paperwork and take his remaining numeration. We have never denied or refused to give his payment. In every company when people leave, they have to sign full and final papers before complete payment is released," he had said.

Shailesh Lodha used to play the role of Taarak Mehta in the show. He was a part of the show ever since the beginning. However, he quit in April 2022. Lodha is replaced by Sachin Shroff in the show.