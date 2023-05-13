Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi Recalls Turning Down Comedy Circus Despite No Work

Actor Dilip Joshi touched new heights of popularity with his portrayal of Jethalal in the television series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has enjoyed an uninterrupted run for over 15 years and continues to be among the most-watched TV serial in India. All this success, however, did not come easy for Dilip. He started his acting career with roles in plays and lesser-known appearances in films. The struggle continued for several years and there was also a point in the actor’s life when he did not have money to pay bills due to no work.

The actor believes that being offered a role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at that time was a miracle.

During a conversation with Mashable India, Dilip Joshi said, “In 2007, one of the plays, which I was doing ended. One of my shows also came to an end.” He added, “First time there was a period that I had no work. I didn’t get any call for work. I had two kids and a family to take care of. The expenses including school fees and others were rising, and it was a very difficult period. I had worked as an actor and established myself. I knew nothing other than acting."

Dilip Joshi revealed that during this difficult period, he was offered a job on the TV show Comedy Circus. Despite a lucrative offer, the actor refused as he believed that the jokes on the show were “below the belt”. “Most of their jokes were below the belt, and they were paying well also. But I thought I have never done such kind of work since I have always maintained that I should do that kind of work which my family can watch together,” the actor said.

Dilip Joshi said he always wanted to do projects that his family can watch together.

After turning down the offer to work on Comedy Circus, Dilip Joshi believes that he was fortunate to receive an offer to work on the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah within a month. “After refusing that show (Comedy Circus), I got the offer for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah within a month and a half. It was a miracle,” Joshi said.

Dilip’s career took a turn for the better in 2008 when he began playing the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The character became a raging hit and continues to be popular even after 15 years.