Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali Raises Heat on Internet With Sexy Photos in Bikini

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Nidhi Bhanushali is making headlines for her latest vacation pictures. After leaving the TV show, in which she used to play the role of Sonu, she’s taken her fans on a thrilling ride with her exciting updates from her travel adventures. Nidhi has been captivating her followers with pictures from her getaways. After leaving TMKOC in 2019, Nidhi became an enthusiastic traveller and her social media posts are the proof. In snaps from her recent outing, she is seen wearing a blue bikini top and black bottoms. The pictures shared by Nidhi Bhanushali on Instagram shows the actress in a cheerful mood. Her caption read, “The last of our happy faces before an eardrum ruptured, a tongue got caught between the teeth and an eye turned black.”

Once again, Nidhi’s vacation pictures left her followers impressed. One commented: “Kaafi dino baad aaye par dhamake ke sath aaye (it’s been a while since you came, but you came with a blast).” Another wrote, “You look so gorgeous in water like a beautiful mermaid.” Many described the pictures as “beautiful.”

Like we said above, Nidhi’s Instagram profile will give you major travel goals. Last month, she posted this stunning picture from Hejamady Beach in Udupi.

Despite leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah a long time back, Nidhi Bhanushali has always managed to mesmerize her followers with her unique looks and intriguing travel vlogs. The actress, who currently runs a YouTube channel named ‘Gadabout Pilgrims,’ loves experimenting with her appearance and has sported dreadlocks, short hair, and many other styles that have impressed her enormous social media following. With a passion for exploring, the young actress loves to travel the world and create unforgettable experiences.

