TMKOC Pays Tribute To Chandrayaan 3’s Success With Space-Themed Rakhi Celebrations

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV sitcoms and has gripped the audience for years with its simplistic plotline and light humour. Recently, in one of the episodes, the characters celebrated Raksha Bandhan and took this opportunity to pay tribute to the country’s scientific achievement with Chandrayaan 3’s successful landing on the Moon’s South Pole. Tanuj Mahashabde, who is shown as a scientist Krishnan Iyer on the show, celebrates rakhi and receives three space-themed bands on the occasion.

As the characters celebrate the festive occasion, Anjali (Sunaina Faujdar), Komal (Ambika Ranjankar), and Madhavi (Sonalika Joshi tie the sacred thread on Krishnan Iyer’s wrist. The three Rakhis are adorned with three images: a rocket, the moon, and the Chandrayaan 3 rover. After the ceremony, one of the three women exclaimed that this year, the sacred thread not only honoured their relationship as brother and sister but also the efforts of the ISRO scientists who put in their effort day and night to achieve this feat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp)

Komal then uses the metaphor of ‘Chanda Mama’ to allude to the achievements of the scientists. She says that their effort united the Earth with its brother. Krishnan Iyer seemed confused and asked her to elaborate. Komal then explained that we Indians refer to the Earth as Dharti Maa and the moon as Chanda Mama. Therefore, in this relationship, the two have shared a sibling bond for ages. Madhavi added that they have made every Indian proud and raised the flag even higher after this achievement.

Fans were quite amazed to see this gesture on the show, and many asked for more details on this episode. Some also jokingly asked if the character of Krishna Iyer was part of the Chandrayaan 3 mission.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah started in 2008 and is produced by Neela Asit Modi and Asit Kumar Modi. The story is based on the work of fiction Duniya Ne Undha Chashma by Taarak Mehta, who used to write for the Gujarati weekly newspaper Chitralekha. This narrative takes place in Gokuldham, Mumbai, where people from many places, cultures, and customs coexist together. The serial focuses on humanity and harmless comedy.