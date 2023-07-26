Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Priya Ahuja BLASTS 'Sadist' Asit Modi, Says 'I Was Removed...'

Television actress Priya Ahuja has levelled shocking allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi and his team. In a recent interview, Priya, who used to play the role of Rita Reporter in the popular show, opened up about why she was removed from the sitcom.

Priya revealed that she is no longer associated with TMKOC and claimed that the makers did not even reply to her email after she resigned. The actress also called Asit Modi and his team ‘sadists’. “I then dropped them an official resignation, clarifying that I am no longer a part of the show. They didn’t even reply to it. I think they were waiting for me to get tired and take a step like this. And after my resignation, I was sure that the makers will replace me with some other actor within two days. And that’s what has happened. They have brought back the track of Rita and have cast another actor. That’s how they are. They are sadists who like to do such things,” she told Hindustan Times.

Priya further alleged that even though she was associated with TMKOC ever since the beginning, she was removed after her husband Malav Rajda quit the show. Malav was the director of TMKOC but he left the sitcom in December 2022.

“I was removed from the show because I am Malav’s wife. But I did not come to this city to be someone’s wife. How can they do that to an artiste? Even though my husband was the director of the show, I never crossed the boundary. I always behaved like any other actor on the set. But Asit ji definitely mixed up my personal and professional life. Because Malav left the show, they did all this to me,” the actress added.

Priya also claimed that even her husband Malav left the show after several ‘episodes of misbehaviour’. She mentioned that the director decided to resign after his patience reached the saturation point. “He was on a one-month notice period but 15 days later, Asit ji told Malav through Sohil not to come to the set from the next day. He anyway was leaving, but the way Asit ji made it a point to remove him from the show, all of a sudden, was disheartening for Malav and he cried that day. TMKOC was like a child to him," Priya said.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for 15 years now. However, for a long time now, the show has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, Jennifer Mistry had also accused Asit Modi of sexual harassment.