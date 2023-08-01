Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi Reacts To Disha Vakani's Return As Dayaben

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans were recently left super excited after the makers announced that Daya Bhabhi is coming back soon. Disha Vakani, who used to play the role of Daya Jethalal Gada in Asit Kumarr Modi’s show, went on indefinite maternity leave in 2017 and has not returned since then. While everyone is waiting for Daya Bhabhi’s comeback, Asit Modi has now revealed that the auditions for the role are underway.

In a recent interview, Asit Modi shared that he is planning to bring back Daya Ben in as soon as possible. “The audience of the show has been patiently waiting to see their favourite Dayaben back on the show. The casting for the character isn’t easy and it will be a challenge for any actress to step into Disha’s shoes. We will need a brilliant performer for the part," he told E-Times.

However, the TMKOC producer also clarified that Disha Vakani might return as Daya Ben since she is busy with her family life. “I always have a positive approach towards life and as they say, anything is possible. So, while I hope Disha returns to the show, I have started auditioning actresses for the part. Disha is enjoying her family life and I respect her immensely for her contribution to the show,” he added.

For the unversed, TMKOC recently completed 15 years when Asit Modi made a big announcement that he would be soon bringing back fans’ favourite Dayaben. “In this journey of 15 years, a hearty congratulations to all of them. One such artist is whom we cannot forget. That artist isDaya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani. She has entertained the fans and also made us laugh for all these years. Fans have been waiting for her to come back and I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," he said.

Besides Disha Vakani, several other actors have also left the show including Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta and Jennifer Mistry among others. Recently, Raj Anadkat, who used to play the role of Tappu in the popular sitcom, also left the show.