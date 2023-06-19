Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi, 2 Crew Members Booked for Sexual Harassment

Mumbai Police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) of sexual harassment against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj based on a complaint from one of the show’s actors.

The FIR has been registered under sections 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Last month, the actor from the popular sitcom, filed a complaint against Asit Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj for alleged sexual harassment at the workplace. The police have also recorded her statement in the complaint.

In an interview with E-Times, the actor alleged Asit Modi had made sexual advances towards her many times in the past. “Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now I won’t take it anymore," she said.

The actor later demanded an ‘apology with folded hands’ from Modi.

“One most important thing- I am not doing this for money; I am doing this only for truth and victory. They have to accept that they have done wrong to me and will have to apologise with folded hands that ‘We are sorry’. Because this is a matter of my dignity and self-respect,” the actor told ANI.

However, Asit Modi has refused the allegations and called them ‘baseless’. He has said that he will take legal action against the actress. “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations,” he said.