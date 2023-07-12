Tea To Medu Vada: Here’s What Tejasswi Prakash Eats In A Day

With her exceptional talent, magnetic on-screen presence, vibrant personality, and unwavering commitment to her craft, Tejasswi Prakash has established herself as a prominent actress in the television industry. In addition to her busy work schedule, Tejasswi Prakash actively engages with her fans through her active social media presence, providing regular updates about her personal and professional endeavours. Recently, Tejasswi uploaded a vlog on YouTube to share what she eats and drinks in a day.

In her vlog, Tejasswi said she begins her day with a cup of tea which is specially made by her beau Karan Kundrra. While travelling to the Naagin 6 sets, Tejasswi makes it a point to drink a healthy juice which is made of Lauki (Bottle Gourd), Pudina (Spearmint) and Amla (Indian gooseberry). “Lauki and pudina are good for the system, it is a cooling agent, it’s fibrous, helps your gut keep clean and also shared that amla is good for the hair. As you can see my hair is thin so I have amla for that,” Tejasswi said.

Soon after reaching the sets of Naagin 6, she drinks another glass of juice which is usually mosambi (sweet lime). Later in the day, she proceeds to have her breakfast which consists of idli, medu vada along with samosas. Then she drinks beetroot juice or coconut water.

She has a preference for a hearty lunch consisting of chicken curry, bitter guard (karela), rice, salads, chapatis, and mutton cutlets. To aid digestion, she practices Vajrasana, a yoga asana, after her meal.

To satisfy her evening cravings, she starts with a cup of black coffee and then indulges in a bowl of fruits like apples, pears, and bananas. She also enjoys snacking on ‘sukha bhel’ and rejuvenates herself with a refreshing lemon juice infused with honey and chia seeds, preparing for the second half of the day.

In a video, Tejasswi Prakash mentioned that she usually ends her day by spending time with Karan Kundrra. After wrapping up work, they meet at a common place and relish street food together. Their dinner typically includes dosa, idli, sandwiches, and pao bhaji, bringing an end to their day.