Tejasswi Prakash's Dad Asks Karan Kundrra To Join Them For Family Photo, Fans Scream 'SHAADI KARLO'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved television couples. They never fail to leave fans in complete awe with their adorable chemistry. Despite their busy work schedules, the two often find time for each other and step out for dinner dates. On Saturday night too, Karan joined Tejasswi, her brother and her parents for a family dinner. He later joined them for a family picture, which is now going viral on social media.

The picture is now all over social media and is winning the hearts of TejRan fans. Sharing it on their respective Twitter handles, Karan and Tejasswi’s fans are manifesting their marriage. “Manifesting their lifetime happiness & love. May they keep getting closer every day. Hope all their projects do well and break all the records. May they get more obsessed with eo & tie knot soon! May God bless them," one of the fans wrote.

Meanwhile, in another viral video, Tejasswi’s father can also be seen calling Karan to join them for a family photo.

11:11Manifesting their lifetime happiness & love. May they keep getting closer every day. Hope all their projects do well and break all the records. May they get more obsessed with eo & tie knot soon! May God bless them.EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN@kkundrra @itsmetejasswi #TejRan pic.twitter.com/ioUADbqVXF— MARRIAGE LOADING (@19_rishii) April 30, 2023

11:11Praying for kk & teju’s lifelong togetherness n happiness ❤️♾️May they tie the knot soonest ❤️#TejRan pic.twitter.com/YgkPPwXrk0— Hrishita (@prkhushi1234) April 30, 2023

Teju calling him for family pics is cute but when papa wayangankar calls it’s not just cute but so pure too❤️Evil Eyes Off TejRan and their happiness #TejRan pic.twitter.com/Tc9N8ZmliA— Raksha Sriram…Hugivsashit (@raksha_sriram) April 29, 2023

Tejasswi also took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her family dinner. Here’s a glimpse of the same:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house which was won by the latter. They are often snapped together and never shy away from expressing love for one another on social media. In an interview with News18 Showsha last year, Karan talked about TejRan being one of the most-loved jodi and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal which also stars Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi is currently seen in Naagin 6.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here