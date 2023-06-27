Tejasswi Prakash Is Blooming In This Off-White Cut-Out Dress; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash, the talented actress known for her lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6, continues to captivate her fans with her engaging social media presence. Recently, Tejasswi delighted her followers by sharing pictures in charming attire that exuded a breezy and sensational vibe. Styled by Natashaa Bothra, Tejasswi looked stunning in an off-white body-hugging dress with cut-outs. With minimal accessories, the actress completed her look with a bouquet of yellow flowers in her hand, adding a touch of elegance to the ensemble.

Sharing the pictures, the former Bigg Boss 15 winner wrote, “Different stories different struggles But we all bloom.”

Tejasswi Prakash chose a subtle makeup look that perfectly complemented her outfit and she left her hair open, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Her fans and followers couldn’t help but express their admiration in the comments section, showering her with compliments for her stunning look.

A fan wrote, “It’s your time to bloom gorgeous, you are the prettiest flower," while another commented, “A girl should be like a butterfly pretty to see hard to catch." Another fan wrote, “No one can be like you. Respect & Love." A user stated, “Drop dead gorgeous." One more wrote, “Aesthetic human."

On June 10th, Tejasswi Prakash celebrated her birthday in style and shared some incredible snapshots from the celebrations alongside her beau, Karan Kundrra and her parents. The couple looked absolutely radiant together.

Tejasswi Prakash made a glamorous fashion statement in a ravishing red gown featuring a closed neck and a beautiful large red bow on the waist. The backless design of the dress added an extra touch of appeal to her overall look. The stunning outfit from the renowned brand House Of CB comes with a price tag of £189 (approximately Rs 19587).

The actress opted for a minimal makeup look, focusing on a dewy face base that gave her a glow. For her lips, she chose a light red lipstick shade and wore white earrings that complemented her overall birthday look flawlessly.

Tejasswi’s choice of attire showcased her impeccable taste and left her fans in awe of her style.