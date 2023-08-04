Tejasswi Prakash Is Slaying In Black, Exudes Boss Lady Vibed As She Gets Papped

Tejasswi Prakash is known for having a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Be it glamorous red carpet looks, or casual candid appearances, the actress aces it all. Recently, the Naagin actress was captured at the airport and set her best fashion foot forward. Exuding boss-lady vibes, the actress looked stunning in an all-black ensemble.

Tejasswi looked effortlessly glam in a black leather crop top teamed with bell-bottom trousers. She complemented her attire with a black bag and completed her look with black heels. She donned one of her brightest smiles for the paparazzi and walked into her terminal. She found the perfect balance between elegance and charm. Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video and wrote, “Teja slays the style game in a sleek all-black outfit, soaring through the airport like a fashion icon.”

Have a look at the video:

Tejasswi Prakash enjoys a massive fan following. Her relationship with Karan Kundrra also hit headlines frequently. Both don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then, they are often spotted together and have become everyone’s favourite too.

In a recent interview, when asked about their wedding speculations, Tejasswi mentioned that she wants to keep her marriage plans ‘secret’ and does not want to talk about it until it actually happens. She also admitted that getting married is ‘very important’ to her. “I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life. So, getting married is a very important thing in my life. I don’t think I would like to talk about it until it actually happens. I would like to keep it a secret. We are going strong, and I am enjoying each other’s company," Tejasswi had told Zoom TV.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently playing the titular role in Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy show, Naagin 6.