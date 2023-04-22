Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 Co-Star Aryan Arora To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Know Here

With each passing day, more celebrity names who are likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 have been ruling headlines. The latest on the list is Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 co-star Aryan Arora. If reports are to be believed, Arora has been approached for the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show. However, there is no confirmation regarding his participation as of now.

“Aryan has been approached for ‘KKK13’: If things work out between the makers and the actor, he can be seen on the show,” a source close to the actor told ETimes.

Earlier this week, Shiv Thakare confirmed his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and called it a ‘dream come true’. “Being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventure like no other. It’s not just about facing your fears, but also about discovering your inner strength and resilience. Joining this show is a dream come true for me," he said.

Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi are also confirmed for the show. Ruhi said, “I have always been a fan of adventure sports, but I never got the chance to try them out because of my fears." On the other hand, Anjum shared, “I am thrilled to step out of my comfort zone and explore the world of reality TV for the first time. The challenges are intense, and I know that it won’t be easy, but I am confident in my strengths as a strong competitor, and I will give my all to win.”

Meanwhile, another contestant who has been confirmed so far for KKK 13 is Archana Gautam. The buzz is that Soundarya Sharma is also likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Among others, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s names are also reportedly being considered. Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and actor Mohsin Khan are also likely to participate in the show.

Reportedly, the shooting for the new season of KKK will begin in May whereas the show will on air on television in July on Colors TV.

