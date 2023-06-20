Tejasswi Prakash Nails Summer Look In A Floral Lavender Dress Like S Total Pro

Tejasswi Prakash has been ruling the small screen for several years now. Aside from her impressive screen presence, the diva has also been creating a lot of noise with her fashion choices. Her Instagram feed is a true source of inspiration for fashion mongers. She has dropped some stunning pictures in breezy attire. She can be seen posing in a lavender summer dress with sunflowers all across. Tejasswi kept her outfit of the day minimalistic with messy open tresses and light makeup. Her Instagram post was captioned, “Mentre respiro, spero".

Just a couple of days back, Tejasswi Prakash treated the netizens to another cool attire for summer. The actress donned a white floral-printed sleeveless midi dress with a slightly open back. Her look was accessorized with pearl earrings and her long tresses were neatly combed back. As for makeup, she opted for light red lipstick, along with minimal makeup. The Bigg Boss 15 winner captioned the post, “There’s bravery in being soft.”

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been open about their relationship, and the couple does not shy away from showing their love for one another in public. Recently, Karan Kundrra took to the photo-sharing app and dropped a video of surprising Tejasswi Prakash on the sets of her show, Naagin 6. The clip features the actress running in joy towards her beau, and giving him a hug. Hugging her back, Karan Kundrra can be heard saying, “Aree mera motu.” Delighted to see the adorable moment of the couple, netizens showered the post with love and affection.

For those who do not know, Tejasswi Prakash became a household name with her role as Dhara Vaishnav in the television series, Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. Later on, she went on to be a part of many other shows such as Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Tejasswi Prakash also became a part of some popular reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15. Not just that, she also emerged as the winner of the 15th season of Bigg Boss.

At the moment, the actress is seen as the leading lady of Ekta Kapoor’s series, Naagin 6.