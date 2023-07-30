Tejasswi Prakash Raises Heat as She Slips Into Backless Top For Date Night With Karan Kundrra, Watch Video 

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in tinsel town. Be it red carpet events or causal dinner dates, they are often captured by the paparazzi. Having said that, the duo were recently spotted at a restaurant launch in town. They looked effortlessly glam while striking their poses.

While Tejasswi looked pretty in an all denim ensemble, Karan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white coat teamed with trousers. Fans on seeing the video, dropped heartfelt comments including ‘cuties’, ‘couple goals’, and ‘Beautiful couple’.

Watch the video here:

Karan and Tejasswi don’t shy away from expressing their love on social media as well as in public. Earlier this month, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, the actor opened up about his love for the actress and how they push each other to grow individually.

In a world of social media trolling, and unnecessary comments floating on them, Karan shared that they both remain ‘unbothered’ as ‘these trolls are not paying their bills’. When asked about dealing with popularity and fame, he shared, that they have always remained ‘grounded’. “The best part about Tejasswi and me is that she’s been around for 12 years, I’ve been around for 14 years. Since both of us have seen our highs and lows, we have been very grounded. Today, when we came out of Bigg Boss, she’s doing her stuff, I’m doing mine. While we have that popularity, we also know that this fame and all is not gonna last.”

He further added, “When this won’t last, we’ll do something else and again we’ll come back. So, it’s a part and parcel. As long as you understand that this hype and popularity keep coming and going away, the only thing you can do is become consistent. We compete with ourselves, we let each other grow individually. On your highs you will get a lot of love, on your lows you will get a lot of hate. But are these trollers paying your bills? They don’t even make any impact when it comes to the larger scheme of things.”

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then, they are often spotted together and have become everyone’s favourite too.

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently playing the titular role in Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy show, Naagin 6.