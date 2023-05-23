Tejasswi Prakash's Hottest Pics In Gorgeous Black Gown Makes Karan Kundrra Fans Scream 'Bhabhi'

Tejasswi Prakash never fails to impress all with her stunning pictures on social media. Each time she drops a photo or video on Instagram, she leaves her fans gasping for breath.

Recently, the Naagin 6 actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which she sported a black full-sleeved body-hugging gown. Tejasswi accessorised her black gown with silver necklaces and bracelets of the same colour. She opted for dangler earrings and kept her hair open. Needless to say, Tejasswi looked prettiest and hottest in these pictures.

However, soon after the photos were shared online, Karan Kundrra fans reacted to it and wrote ‘bhabhi’ in the comment section. Several other users also complimented the actress for her look. “Soo Beautiful & Hot at the same time Queen," one of the fans wrote. Another user called her ‘hot babe’. Tejasswi’s Naagin 6 co-star Mahekk Chahal also reacted to the pictures and wrote, ‘That’s my girl’ with clapping and red heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

top videos

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then, they are often spotted together and have become everyone’s favourite too. Recently, the two stars also appeared together on Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull.

Earlier this year, reported of Tejasswi and Karan’s break up also made headlines. However, the two clarified in their own unique way that the break up reports were baseless. Last week, Karan also recalled the same and told Zoom TV, “I have a suggestion for a lot of people, we are happy. I know you want to see us happy. But, we are. Not everything comes on social media. I understand that a lot of love comes to us because we are together. But she has her own things. I have my own things. We do think about other things as well."