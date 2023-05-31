Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 Gets An Extension Again; Here's Why

Naagin, the long-running supernatural drama, has kept audiences enthralled with its captivating storyline and talented cast. Each season has consistently raised the bar, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. The sixth season, featuring Tejasswi Prakash, was initially rumoured to conclude in mid-February due to low TRP ratings. However, it continued to be extended on a monthly basis. The latest buzz suggests that the repeated extensions are due to the creators’ search for the ideal lead actress for the upcoming seventh season, Naagin 7. While there is no official confirmation yet, this speculation adds to the anticipation surrounding the show’s future.

According to a report by Telly Chakkar, speculation has been rife about potential lead actresses for the upcoming season of Naagin. Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul, Priyanka, and Archana, who previously appeared in Bigg Boss, were reportedly approached for the roles, although no official confirmation was made. Initially, Naagin enjoyed immense success with high TRP ratings, securing a spot among the top 10 shows. However, the show faced a decline in performance and struggled to maintain its viewership.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash has made a name for herself through her remarkable performances in various serials such as Sanskaar-Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, and Karn Sangini. Her talent and popularity further soared with her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

However, it was her portrayal of the lead role in Naagin 6 that truly skyrocketed her fame and solidified her status as a beloved household name. Tejasswi effortlessly captivates audiences with her impeccable acting prowess and mesmerizing presence as a shape-shifting Naagin. Notably, her ability to effortlessly adopt a firangi accent for her character, Kiara, has also left fans impressed and further showcases her versatility as an actress.

Naagin 6 has become an iconic Indian television show, setting the standard for shape-shifting snakes, dual roles, a vengeful antagonist, and captivating romance. The show is produced by Ektaa Kapoor under the renowned production banner Balaji Telefilms. Apart from Tejasswi Prakash, the show boasts a talented cast including Mahel Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Simba Nagpal, Manit Joura, and Abhishek Verma, among others. Naagin 6 airs on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm and is also available for streaming on Voot.