Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Veer Puts His Life In Danger To Save Kavya; Will He Be Successful?

Reem Shaikh, Karan Kundrra, and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal have been keeping the audience hooked with an interesting storyline. It has been coming up with captivating and unexpected turns. In a recent episode, viewers witnessed the first encounter between Sudha (played by Shilpa Sakhlani) and Isha (Reem Shaikh). Later, Sudha forced Isha to obtain the tool from Veer (Karan Kundrra). We also saw Armaan (Gashmeer Mahajani) telling Isha how Veer feels her father is Vyom.

Following this, Vyom discovers the device. Nandini and Veer try to snatch from him but he manages to escape. Vyom fights back and warns that he has his ring and the device that shocks the werewolves. In the fight between Vyom and Veer, Nandini gets hurt. But she survives.

Now, the recent promo shows Veer entering a cave where Kavya is being held captive. “Tumhe bachane ke liye main kuch bhi kar sakta hu Kavya (I can do anyting to save you, Kavya)," he says. Watch the promo here:

Will Veer be able to save Kavya? Watch this promo to know what will happen in the upcoming episode of #TereIshqMeinGhayal. #KaranKundrra #ReemShaikh #GashmeerMahajani pic.twitter.com/W0nWxUIkZc— News18 Showsha (@News18Showsha) April 21, 2023

It is worth mentioning here that Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is loved by the audience and is reportedly the Hindi adaptation of The Vampire Diaries. The show’s story revolves around two rival brothers who are werewolves and are fighting for love and survival as they fall in love with the same woman.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra’s popularity has only multiplied after he participated in Bigg Boss 15. He has been grabbing eyeballs ever since. The actor is currently dating Tejasswi Prakash who was also the winner of the same season of Bigg Boss. Both are often seen together in public.

On the other hand, Reem Sameer Shaikh is known for her role in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Gul Makai, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan. Gashmeer Mahajani was recently also seen in Imlie along with Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

