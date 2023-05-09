Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Kavya Shocks Veer, Refuses To Make a Deal With Him

Among the varieties offered by the Indian television industry, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal stands out as an excellent and thrilling show. With a talented cast, including Reem Shaikh, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra, the show has managed to capture the hearts of millions of fans. Set in a fantasy world, the daily soap takes its viewers on an exciting journey filled with drama, romance and action. What makes the show even more intriguing is the fact that it is an adaptation of the immensely popular American series, The Vampire Diaries.

In a previous episode, Tina (Priya Sinha) assisted Daksh (Krip Suri) in abducting Eisha (Reem Shaikh) and bringing her to him. Upon seeing Eisha, Daksh experienced a sense of relief but his mood quickly shifts as he stares at Tina. Daksh accused Tina of apologising not for her mistakes, but for her crime of hiding Kavya’s whereabouts all these years.

However, Tina defends herself by stating that her actions were not a mistake or a crime. She reveals that Kavya (Reem Shaikh) had betrayed her by pretending to be her friend before turning her into a werewolf. Furthermore, Tina shares that Kavya was responsible for killing her entire family. In response, grabbing Tina by the neck, Daksh expresses regret that if Kavya had been discovered 150 years earlier, they wouldn’t be facing the current situation.

After releasing Tina, who had brought Eisha (Kavya’s lookalike), Daksh is informed by her that the Oberoi brothers (Played by Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra) will arrive soon to rescue Eisha. Tina then asks Daksh if he can break her bond with Kavya so she can be free. Daksh agrees to her request and breaks the bond, setting Tina free.

As Tina departs, Daksh moves towards Eisha. Despite Eisha’s fearful pleas and insistence that they have no association, Daksh neglects her requests and continues his actions.

Now, as per a report by Tellychakkar, there is an exciting update in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Fans of the series are well aware that Armaan Oberoi and Veer Oberoi are deeply in love with Kavya, despite her manipulating them for her own advantage. However, things are about to take an even more intriguing turn as the storyline progresses.

In the upcoming episode, Veer approaches Kavya and expresses their willingness to accept her proposal. However, Kavya shocks Veer by saying that she is not interested in striking a deal with him. Instead, she informs him that Sikandar (Rrahul Sudhir) has abducted Cherry (Nalini Negi).

As the drama unfolds, viewers can expect more surprises and unexpected turns in the plot. With such a talented cast and an intriguing storyline, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is definitely a show worth watching.

