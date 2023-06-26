The Kapil Sharma Show: Moushumi Chatterjee’s Witty Responses Steal The Spotlight

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular comedy series on television. In the upcoming episode, the host, Kapil Sharma, will welcome veteran actresses Reena Roy and Moushumi Chatterjee to the show. The makers recently dropped the promo, and Kapil and his team find themselves in a tough spot as Moushumi left them tongue-tied with her witty responses.

In the new promo for The Kapil Sharma Show, the host asked Moushumi Chatterjee, “Romantic scene karne me kaun sabse zyada sharmata tha (Who used to feel shy the most while doing romantic scenes)?" Moushumi jokingly replied, “Jisko aata nhi hai (The one who doesn’t know how to act). Further, Kapil asked, who used to flirt the most? Moushumi left everyone laughing as she said, “Main."

Further, Moushumi Chatterjee teased Kapil Sharma for coming late on the sets. When Kapil told Moushumi that it was fun listening to her, she sarcastically said, “Apko fursat mil raha hai na bahut. Ek to pehle aaye late aur maine poocha woh kahan hai to bol rahein hai ke wo padh rahe hai. Maine kaha artiste to ham log hai, woh kya padh rahe hai (You are enjoying as you are free. First, you came late. When I asked where is Kapil, they said he is reading. I said, we are the artists, what is he reading)."

Later, when Kiku Sharda came on stage to chat with Moushumi Chatterjee, She took a dig at him, leaving the actor searching for witty replies. Kiku expressed that he forgot his lines due to Moushumi’s teasing.

Next, as Krushna Abhishek came in, Moushumi Chatterjee continued her amusing remarks and pointed out why he was wearing a pair of sunglasses in a closed set. Krushna was cut off in between as she tried to talk to her. Kapil jokingly told the actress, " Moushumi ji hamnei idhar bhi ek set banaya hai, main aapko dikhata hoon (We have made a stage here also, let me show it to you), " pointing at the backstage. Toward the end of the promo, Krushna was seen lying on the floor as he touched her feet.

The episode also featured lyricists and writers like Sayeed Quadri, Faaiz Anwar, AM Turaz, Meshar Afridi, Azhar Iqbal, and Shabbir Ahmed. Meanwhile, the show is all set to go off-air in July. Kapil Sharma will be seen in Rajesh Krishnan’s film, The Crew, which stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.