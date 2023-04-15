The Kapil Sharma Show To Go Off Air Again? Here's What We Know

Here’s some news that will definitely leave Kapil Sharma’s fans upset and disappointed. If reports are to be believed, the current season of The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to go off-air soon.

The Kapil Sharma Show To Go Off-Air?

As reported by TellyChakkar, the last episode of the ongoing season will be aired in the month of June. The entertainment portal also claimed that it is not yet confirmed whether TKSS will return on screens after a break or not. It should also be noted that neither Kapil nor his team has issued any official statement so far regarding the show going off-air.

When TKSS Returned With Its New Season Last Year

Earlier also, The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air but returned with a new season in September 2022. “What I am today, I owe it completely to my audience who have continued to support me in all my endeavours these years. I have always enjoyed making my viewers laugh and during the period that I was away, it gave me a lot of time to introspect on what new things I can bring this time around for them," the comedian had said.

Besides Kapil, his comedy show also includes Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski are also part of the ongoing season.

Krushna Abhishek To Unite With Kapil Sharma Again?

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was also reported that Krushna Abhishek is likely to reunite with Kapil Sharma soon. A report by Pinkvilla claimed that Krushna is in talks with the makers of TKSS and is keen on collaborating with them once again. However, he has not signed the official papers yet. “The conversation is going on and both the parties are keen to collaborate once again. Krushna is an important part of the TKSS family and they would love to have him back on the show. However, the papers haven’t been signed yet. Once they figure out the nitty gritties, the producers and the channel will make an official announcement,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

