Tina Datta Calls Her Father ‘Real-Life Superhero’; Says ‘Have Seen Him Sacrifice So Much’

Television actress Tina Datta shares a close bond with her father. Time and again, she shares happy moments with her dad, dishing out major father-daughter goals. They have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders. On Father’s Day, the actress shared that her father has been ‘a role model’ to her.

In an interview with ETimes, Tina described her father as her most dependable support system. She shared, “My father is indeed my real-life superhero. I have not seen God, but my father makes me feel the presence of Him. And I am not exaggerating even a bit about this. Growing up, seeing him sacrifice so much for the entire family, has motivated me.”

She added, “His never giving up attitude and positive perspective even in times of thunder is the biggest thing that I have adapted from my father. You know when he sees people showering so much love on me, he gets teary at times. Seeing my little achievements makes him the happiest. And that smile on his face fills my heart with satiety. I only wish for love and good health for him… Also, wishing everyone a very Happy Father’s Day!”

Earlier in the day, the actress shared an adorable video of her father and penned a heartwarming note which read, “Till now and forever! He’s not just my dad; but truly my friend, superhero, inspiration and my the most favourite person. Call it a bad day or a messed up mood, he just knows how to cheer me up. Proud of all that I have done and strong pillar to all my decisions. Happy Father’s Day, Papa! Love you to moon and back… ❤️"

On the work front, Tina is currently seen in the TV serial Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum as Surili. She is seen sharing screen space with Jay Bhanushali and Kitu Gidwani.

Tina Datta rose to fame with her portrayal of Ichcha in the TV serial Uttaran. She shared the screen with Rashami Desai, Raj Singh Verma and Nandish Singh Sandhu. She has also worked in Karmaphal Daata Shani. On the other hand, Jay Bhanushali was last seen in TV series titled Dhapa. He is known for hosting shows like Dance India Dance Super Moms, Indian Idol, and Indian Television Academy Awards too.