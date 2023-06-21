Tina Datta Reveals Yoga Helps Her Deal With Trolls, Says 'It Gives Me Strength' | Exclusive

International Yoga Day Television actress Tina Datta says she is not a gym person but she makes sure to take some time out from her busy schedule to perform yoga regularly. On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Tina informs News18 Showsha that discipline has helped her in keeping negativity away. She also answers if yoga helped her in attaining mental peace after coming out of Bigg Boss 16 house. Here are some of the excerpts from her interview:

How do you maintain a healthy lifestyle?

A healthy lifestyle is achieved by having a positive outlook towards life and its results. I tend to look at things with the same positive approach and that’s in totality a healthy lifestyle. With regard to physical activities, I practise yoga as well as Pilates, depending on my schedule.

Are you a gym person or a yoga person?

Any day I am a yoga person. I can’t really go to a gym regularly and lift weights. I find yoga more mindful.

Who encouraged you towards Yoga initially?

I had an inclination towards this art since I was a child. I got more inspired looking at my friend Aashka and a push from my mentor Brent, made me fall in love with yoga. He improved my posture and taught me the connection it can have with our soul.

Do you practice yoga daily? How do you get time on days when you are shooting?

After waking up, the first thing that I do is Pranayama. This breath-holding technique creates a powerhouse of energy and recharges all the cells in our body for us to function effectively throughout the day. When I’m not shooting, I practise some asanas, but otherwise, it’s difficult, with the schedule that we have.

How has yoga helped you over the years?

It’s helped me to balance to understand my inner self and gave me peace when I was lacking it. As I say, these asanas are not just mere exercises, they are blessings of our age-old traditions and healthy legacy.

Has yoga helped you attain mental peace especially after coming out of the Bigg Boss house?

Of course, it has helped me.

Has yoga also helped her keep negativity away, thus not getting impacted by trolling?

Yes, yoga brings that inner calmness, which we all are seeking in some way or the other. Trolling is inevitable in today’s time, thanks to the internet and platform of expression. I have gathered humongous strength to not give major attention to trollers, and the same time give it back when necessary.