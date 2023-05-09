Tina Dutta Looks Ravishing In High Slit Blue Colour Gown, Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure; Fans React

Popular television actress Tina Dutta has once again set social media on fire with her stunning fashion style. The actress, who is best known for her role in the hit television series “Uttaran," recently shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, where she can be seen flaunting her hourglass figure in a high-slit blue gown.

In the photos, Tina can be seen striking poses like a true diva, as she gracefully shows off her toned legs and curves in the stylish blue gown. The gown features a deep plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit that adds a touch of glamour to the outfit. The actress accessorized her look with minimal jewelry, opting for statement earrings. As soon as the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant shared the photos on her Instagram handle, her fans and followers went gaga over her mesmerizing beauty. They flooded the comments section with compliments and praises, calling her a “stunner," “gorgeous," and “a true fashion icon." One of the fans wrote, “You are an inspiration for us.” Another wrote, “your beauty flows with flawless sensation.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Tina Dutta is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry, with a massive following on social media. She is known for her versatile acting skills and has won several awards for her performances in various television shows.

She is currently seen in a family drama titled Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum alongside Jay Bhanushali. Their onscreen chemistry is being loved by fans. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Jay, ““When you do a job and you do it successfully, people typecast you. When I started anchoring, people didn’t see me beyond that. I was quite surprised because I had done a very successful show as an actor and then only I was shifted to anchoring. Even if people were calling me, they were not right roles. After eight years I was desperate to get an acting project. But this show has now come to me after 15 years.”

