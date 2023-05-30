Titli Star Neha Solanki Says Her Character Is Very Similar To Kareena Kapoor's Geet From Jab We Met

Neha Solanki is gearing up for the release of her debut show titled Titli. It is a love story of a joyful and vibrant girl named Titli who is on a quest to find her ideal man and live a fairytale life with him. But will it be a happily ever after? In the show, the audience will witness different shades of Neha’s character, ranging from a young aspirational woman to those of being emotionally vulnerable. Days ahead of her show’s premiere, Neha talked about her character and revealed that it is very similar to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Geet from her 2007 movie Jab We Met.

Neha mentioned that just like Geet, Titli is also searching for her ‘Mr Right’ and said, “This is the first time I’ll be playing a character like this. Titli has different shades when it comes to her character. It was when my family mentioned my similarity with Geet from Jab We Met, that I started to notice it myself. Most of the qualities that Geet has are similar to those of Titli. Geet and Titli both are on a quest to find their Mr. Right and fulfill their childhood dream of marrying the man of their dreams."

The actress further expressed her love for Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer and hoped that the audience will like her role as much as they loved Geet. “Jab We Met is my go-to movie. Whenever I am stressed or feeling low, I make sure to watch Jab We Met. It is my comfort film. I am excited about essaying the role of Titli similar to that of Geet and it is a dream come true. Just like Geet has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience, I hope I can do the same," the actress added.

Titli will premiere on Star Plus on June 6 at 11 pm. The show is produced by Story Square Productions.