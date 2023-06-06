TMKOC Actors Face Gender Pay Gap? Priya Ahuja and Malav Rajda Reveal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines for weeks now due to the controversies surrounding the show. In a recent interview, Priya Ahuja also answered if there is a the actors working on the popular sitcom face gender pay gap. She used to play the role of Rita Reporter in TMKOC.

Priya mentioned that actors usually do not reveal their per-day pay and therefore it is difficult to argue if there’s gender pay gap in TMKOC. “As per my experience, this is something that only the actors’ will be able to tell because no matter how great a bond you share with the person, artists don’t reveal their per-day payment to anyone," she told Pinkvilla.

She further explained that per-day pay also depends on several factors and added, “I am sure that till the time Disha Vakani worked, her per day would have also been huge. It completely depends on how long you’ve been working in the industry, and how your character has developed on the show. The relationship between the actor and the producer also matters as to how well you can put forth your point in front of him."

video-carousel

Priya Ahuja was also joined by her husband and former TMKOC director Malav Rajda. He also argued that if actors weren’t happy with their pay, they would not have be a part of TMKOC for years. “I think all the actors who are there are happy with their per-day income, and therefore, they are still a part of the show. If anyone of them would have had an issue, they would have spoken about it and it would have been sorted out. The issue of payment has only been after quitting the show," he told the entertainment portal.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows which has been running successfully for over 15 years now. However, recently, Jennifer Mistry left everyone shocked when she accused Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment. Later, Bawri aka Monika Bhadoriya also accused Modi of misbehaving on sets.