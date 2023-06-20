TMKOC: Asit Kumar Modi Makes Shocking Claims About Jennifer Mistry; She Says ‘They Are Untrue’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actress Jennifer Mistry has reacted to allegations charged against her by Asit Kumar Modi and called them untrue. She grabbed headlines after she filed a complaint against show maker Asit Kumarr Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the workplace.

In a conversation with ETimes, the actress, who has been waiting for some actions to be taken in her case, said, “He has accused me of fighting with other members of the show in an inebriated state. I would indulge in fights which would go out of control and it would happen mostly on outdoor shoots. He also accused me of behaving in an inappropriate manner with the male members or the cast and crew thereby creating a hostile environment on the sets. He has denied having a male chauvinistic environment on the sets and has in fact stated that there is no gender biased environment on the sets. He called the environment on the sets very safe for women and he has very conveniently forgotten the time we would go back home in autos late at night.”

In the same interview, she also talked about her delay in the matter even though she has registered her complaint and given statements. “I started to feel something is fishy and my gut feeling came true when my lawyer informed me that he got Asit Modi’s reply to my complaint in which he has put some serious allegations on me. Basically, he was delaying things as he wanted to buy time. The allegations are untrue and they took so much time I feel to fabricate things against me. He has replied to his own committee ICC and sent the letter to collector, DCP and Senior Inspector (Powai). I will prove each and everything in the court because I’ve all the proofs recordings. I am waiting to hear from the cops but there is no movement in the case all this while.”

TMKOC is one of the most successful shows on Indian television which has been running for almost 15 years now.