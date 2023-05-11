TMKOC: Asit Modi Calls Sexual Harassment Allegations 'Baseless'; Mulls Legal Action Against Jennifer

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker Asit Kumarr Modi has reacted to Jennifer Mistry’s sexual harassment allegations. In his official statement, Modi called these accusations ‘baseless’ and said that he will take legal action against the actress.

“We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations,” he said.

Sitcom’s Project Heads Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj also reacted to the shocking allegations and claimed that Jennifer’s contract was terminated because of her ‘bad behaviour and indiscipline’. They further accused Jennifer of trying to defame the makers and revealed that they have also filed a counter-complaint.

“She regularly misbehaved on the show with the entire team. While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident, Asit ji was in the USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities," Ramani and Bajaj said.

The show’s direction team consisting of Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave and Arman also claimed that Jennifer was ‘not focused’ on her work and added, “She lacked basic discipline on the set and was not focusing on her work. We regularly had to complain to the production head about her behaviour. On her last day, she was abusive in front of the whole unit and left the set without finishing her shoot."

Earlier today, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the popular sitcom accused Modi of sexual harassment. She filed a complaint against Asit Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the workplace. She also revealed that she has quit the show.