TMKOC's Bhide Reacts To Jennifer Mistry's Sexual Assault Accusations, Says 'It Is Not a...'

Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has reacted to Jennifer Mistry’s sexual harassment allegations against Asit Kumar Modi. “I am wondering why did she do this. I have no clue about what happened between them," Mandar told Pinkvilla.

While Jennifer had called the sets of TMKOC a ‘male chauvinist’ place, Mandar claimed that it is not the case. Dismissing his co-star’s allegation, the actor added, “It is not a male-chauvinistic place. It’s a happy place with a healthy environment, else, the show wouldn’t have run for so long."

For the unversed, earlier today, Jennifer Mistry, who plays the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the popular sitcom accused Modi of sexual harassment. She filed a complaint against Asit Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the workplace. She also revealed that she has quit the show. “Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now I won’t take it anymore," the actress told E-Times. She also accused the makers of sacking her during her pregnancy and went on to say that they are continuously facing ‘mental and sexual harassment’.

Later, Asit Modi reacted to Jennifer’s allegations. In his official statement, Modi called these accusations ‘baseless’ and said that he will take legal action against the actress. “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations,” he said. The show’s direction team consisting of Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave and Arman also claimed that Jennifer was ‘not focused’ on her work. Project Heads Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj also reacted to the allegations and claimed that Jennifer’s contract was terminated because of her ‘bad behaviour and indiscipline’.