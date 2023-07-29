TMKOC Cast Celebrates 15 Years Of Show, Thanks Producer Asit Modi Amid Sexual Harassment Case By Former Cast

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows in the country. The first episode of the show aired on July 28, 2008. The comedy show became popular as it portrayed a ‘different’ narrative from the typical ‘saas-bahu’ trope that Indian television was so used to. One of the longest-running shows on Indian television, it marked its 15th year on Friday. Cast members took to social media to celebrate this milestone.

Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Ji in the show, shared behind-the-scenes photos from a recent episode. The post was captioned, “Gratitude! Gratitude and only gratitude is what I can express today! I am so grateful and thankful for the way my life has taken a turn for the better in the past 15 years, grateful for the love that’s showered on me / us by everyone that has seen the show and have made us a part of their lives. "

“Grateful for a wonderful team of colleagues.. actors/ directors/ writers and each and everyone in the entire unit. Asit ji’s relentless pursuit and dedication for achieving one goal after another …. This is a result of everyone’s hardwork, time , passion, patience , dedication, determination and everything that can be given in this project. Happiest 15th Birthday Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," she added.

Nitish Bhaluni, who is the recent actor playing the role of Tapu, also shared a photo of the cast, captioned, “Cheers to 15 Years of TMKOC: A Big Thank You to Asit Kumar Modi and the Amazing Team who made us laugh and learn together! To our ever-supportive audience, you make every episode special."

Palak Sindhwani, who has been playing the role of Sonu for quite some time, also shared the same photos and captioned her post, “My heart is full of gratitude & love for everyone who has contributed in some way or the other to make this journey more beautiful, Thank You asit sir for making me a part of your family, Thank you to the whole cast and crew for being so passionate & supportive. Thank you to all our well wishers and fans for showering so much love every single day, You guys are amazing! Bas ye safar yuhi chalta rahe aur aapka pyaar ese hi milta rahe!"

While the cast of the show thanked producer Asit Kumar Modi, he also made headlines for the FIR lodged against him by ex-cast member Jennifer Mistry Beniwal. Jennifer had accused the producer of sexual harassment, along with operations head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj.

Former cast members Monika Bhadoriya and Priya Ahuja also voiced their support in favour of Jennifer’s claims. An FIR was registered against the three men on June 19 under sections 354 and 509 of the IPC.