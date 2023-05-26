TMKOC Fame Jennifer Mistry Records Statement Against Asit Modi In Alleged Sexual Harassment Case

Jennifer Mistry, who used to play the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, left everyone shocked when she accused Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment. Now, the actress has recorded her statement in the case. She revealed the same while speaking to an entertainment portal recently and mentioned that the ‘law will take its course’.

“I have come back to Mumbai and I was called by the Powai police. I went to Powai police station yesterday and recorded my statement. I reached there around 12 PM and left from there at 6:15 PM. I’ve given my entire statement to them. I was there for 6 hours. Now, law will take its course," Jennifer told E-Times.

“I’ve been told that they will let me know if there is anything that needs to be done and if I again need to go. For now I’ve recorded my statement," the actress added.

Earlier this month, Jennifer Mistry filed a complaint against Asit Kumarr Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the workplace. “Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now I won’t take it anymore," Jennifer told E-Times. She later demanded an ‘apology with folded hands’ from Modi. “One most important thing- I am not doing this for money; I am doing this only for truth and victory. They have to accept that they have done wrong to me and will have to apologise with folded hands that ‘We are sorry’. Because this is the matter of my dignity and self-respect,” Jennifer told ANI.

Later, Asit Modi reacted to Jennifer’s allegations and called them ‘baseless’. He also shared that he will take legal action against the actress. “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations,” he said.