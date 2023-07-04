TMKOC Fame Priya Ahuja Opens Up On Battling Depression, Says 'I Did Not Want To Live' | Exclusive

Priya Ahuja Rajda rose to fame after she played the role of Rita reporter in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about battling depression during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. This was also when her son was just a few months old.

Recalling the terrible times, Priya shared, “I get goosebumps whenever I think about those days of my life. Ardaas was a few months old and when the lockdown was announced I thought it will get over in some days. But then our neighbours got Covid and it went on for 20 days. So our floor was locked we were not able to step out of our house at all. Immediately after that, I got covid and after 14 days we did a test. I was negative but Malav (her husband) came positive so this went on for over 40-45 days."

Priya also revealed that she wanted to die by suicide at a point in her life and added, “Coming out of that phase wasn’t easy but Malav was there with whom I could have shared everything. But there was a time when I literally thought of embracing death. I didn’t want to live but I didn’t die by suicide because I was scared that I will die or not. I knew the laws and I knew it is a criminal offence."

The actress further shared that it was her husband Malav’s love that held her back and helped her in becoming stronger. “I was living a dual personality life. One where I was behaving super strong and taking care of Ardaas and pretending to be happy and inside I was not happy, I was hit by emotions really hard and the other was the weaker Priya who wanted to die and who was not happy about the anything going around her,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priya Ahuja was recently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.