TMKOC: Jennifer Mistry Claims Cops 'Discouraging' Her In Sexual Harassment Case Against Asit Modi

Jennifer Mistry left everyone shocked earlier this year when she accused Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment. While the case is now being probed, the former Mrs Roshan Sodhi has levelled fresh allegations. In a recent interview, Jennifer claimed that even police officials are ‘discouraging’ her in the case against Asit Modi.

“The police is discouraging me and taking things very slow. Wo cheezo ko taal rahe hain. I am very upset because jaha par justice ke liye fight kar rahi hu, waha ye sab ho raha hai. I have also reached out to higher authorities for the same,” she told Hindustan Times.

This comes days after Jennifer also accused Asit Modi of influencing a key witness in her case - Gurucharan Singh Sodhi. The actress questioned Modi’s intentions and claimed he cleared Gurucharan’s pending dues just after he became a witness in her case. Gurucharan used to play the role of Jennifer’s husband in TMKOC.

“He (Gurucharan) knows all the things. Also, I would like to give the background that in May 2023, Gurucharan had himself called me and had assured me that he would be a witness for me in the court. He had categorically told me he would not comment in the media but he will come to the court to support me," she told E-Times.

“Suddenly, on June 9th when I went to meet him, he told me he was called to office on June 8th all of a sudden and all his outstanding dues which were pending since the last three and a half years were cleared. All the pending dues were cleared which were stuck. I realised then and there now he would not speak in my favour. I did not tell him anything, but he told me that he can be the neutral person between Asit Modi and me who can get us to sit across and discuss," the actress added.

For the unversed, in May this year, Jennifer Mistry filed a complaint against Asit Kumarr Modi, TMKOC Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the workplace. The three have been booked under sections 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).