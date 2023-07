TMKOC: Jennifer Mistry Reveals That Cops Will Soon File A Chargesheet Against Asit Modi

Months after accusing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment, Jennifer Mistry, who visited the police station on Monday has revealed that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma producer will soon face a chargesheet filed by the cops.

This development comes after Jennifer had levelled fresh allegations against Asit Modi for

influencing a key witness in her case - Gurucharan Singh Sodhi.

Jennifer Mistry told the entertainment portal Zoom that she has submitted all the evidence with the cops and that they’ll soon be drafting a chargesheet for Asit Modi. The actress shared, “When I met them on Saturday, the police told me that the chargesheet against Asit Modi will be readied soon. I have submitted to them all the evidence I have."

Just a couple of days back, Jennifer Mistry claimed Asit Modi cleared Gurucharan Singh Sodhi’s pending dues just after he became a witness in her case. In this regard, the actress questioned Asit Modi’s intentions.

“He (Gurucharan) knows all the things. Also, I would like to give the background that in May 2023, Gurucharan had himself called me and had assured me that he would be a witness for me in the court. He had categorically told me he would not comment in the media but he will come to the court to support me," Jennifer told E-Times.

“Suddenly, on June 9th when I went to meet him, he told me he was called to office on June 8th all of a sudden and all his outstanding dues which were pending since the last three and a half years were cleared. All the pending dues were cleared which were stuck. I realised then and there now he would not speak in my favour. I did not tell him anything, but he told me that he can be the neutral person between Asit Modi and me who can get us to sit across and discuss," the actress added.

Jennifer also revealed that Gurucharan urged him to sit and speak to Asit Modi to resolve their differences. She admitted that even though the suggestion left her shocked initially, she decided to meet the producer after even the cops insisted.

“Even the cops approached me for a meeting in the police station, initially I was reluctant but I agreed to it, but then there was no revert. In fact, they bought the time and falsely accused me of 10 other baseless things," she concluded.

In May this year, Jennifer Mistry filed a complaint against Asit Kumarr Modi, TMKOC Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the workplace. The three have been booked under sections 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Reacting to these allegations, Asit Modi had told Aaj Tak, “I deny all allegations and have given my statement to the police. I am not aware if FIR is registered. In any case, the matter is under investigation, hence no further comments."