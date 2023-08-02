TMKOC Maker Asit Modi Responds To Jennifer Mistry's Sexual Harassment Claims, Says 'I Feel Sad...'

The popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made headlines when a TV actress accused the producer and production head of mental and sexual harassment. Former star cast members also shared their experiences of issues with the producer Asit Kumarr Modi and his team, including claims of a toxic work environment and actors being pressured into signing exclusive contracts. In response to the allegations, Modi denied any wrongdoing.

He told IANS, “Emotionally I feel sad. As I consider everyone like my family. And, again I am saying I have never done anything wrong to anyone. I have tried to keep everyone happy because I am giving happiness every day through my show. Hence, I try to keep my team also very happy, and in a nice and positive atmosphere.”

Despite facing many hurdles, he revealed that his show recently completed 15 years. “Hurdles come in every successful work. And those who pass the hurdles, they only succeed in life. So, we are accepting hurdles and challenges, and whatever is happening in and around us, we are fighting it with a positive mindset. We have never done anything wrong to anyone. We have always kept everyone happy. So, we don’t bother, we are clean and pure by heart,” he said.

For the unversed, the actor in question made serious accusations against the operations head, Sohail Ramani, and his assistant, claiming that they insulted her and forced her to leave the set on March 7. Subsequently, the show’s makers sent her a notice, alleging financial losses due to her absence from the set. In response, she decided to seek legal counsel and sent them a legal notice.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, the TV actress said that she has on her evidence to support the claims. She also alleged that the show’s producer had made sexually suggestive comments on multiple occasions. She chose not to speak about it earlier due to fears of potential consequences.