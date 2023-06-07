TMKOC: Monika Bhadoriya Claims She Was Forced To Lose Weight, Was Told 'You Look Pregnant'

Monika Bhadoriya, who used to play Bawri in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has levelled fresh allegations against the makers of the popular sitcom. In her latest interview, Monika claimed that she was forced to lose weight in 20 days for TMKOC and was even told that she looks pregnant.

“I got a call from Sohil Ramani (the project head of TMKOC) and he told me he needs to speak to me. I went to office he was not there around that time so someone else was there from the accounts department. Just imagine the level of freedom he has given the employees out there. The person said that Sohil has called me to discuss about my weight gain. He further said, ‘Look at you it seems you are pregnant. I called the production people asking if you are pregnant and they told me you aren’t married’," Monika told E-Times.

The actress shared that she was left shocked when she was asked to lose weight. Not just this, but when she informed the makers that it is impossible to lose weight in less than a month, they threatened her saying she will not be called for the shoot if she doesn’t do as asked.

“Sohil arrived and he also asked me to lose weight. He told me you have to lose weight in 20 days. I straight away told me it is impossible to lose weight in such a short period. Sohil said if you don’t lose weight we won’t call you for shoots. When I asked him then pay me money to hire professionals, he straight away refused saying that it is not their lookout how I reduced weight," she added.

Monika claimed that she was asked to lose weight only to ‘torture’ her, revealing that it even took a toll on her health. “I have fainted on the sets so many times because of the deficiency. I suffered from a B12 vitamin deficiency and I couldn’t see properly. Jab bahut buri ho gayi haalat I got admitted to the hospital. Doctors advised me to get admitted and start the treatment," she said.

Monika Bhadoriya called TMKOC a ‘toxic place to work’ and claimed whoever has left the show as of now had to take therapy.