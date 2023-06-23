TMKOC: Sohil Ramani Says 'I Only Did My Job' As He Reacts To Jennifer Mistry's Allegations

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah may be one of the most popular television shows but it has been making headlines for a long time now for all the wrong reasons. It all started after Jennifer Mistry accused the makers of sexual harassment. Recently, an FIR was also filed against the producer Asit Kumarr Modi, operations head - Sohil Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj in connection to the case. Ramani has now finally reacted to Jennifer’s allegations.

‘Why Did She Come Back In 2016?’

In a recent interview, Sohil Ramani slammed Jennifer Mistry and asked if she had so many issues with the show, then why did she return in 2016. “If Jennifer had so many problems with the show and the producer, why did she come back and join us in 2016. Nobody had forced her. Why did she message Asit bhai ki, ‘Main sudhar gayi hoon, sir mujhe ek mauka do’. So, I am unable to understand her issues,” he told Hindustan Times.

‘I Was Only Doing My Job’

Ramani also lashed out at former Mrs Roshan Sodhi of TMKOC and said, “I don’t understand what grudge she holds against me. I was only doing my job. As part of the company protocol, I did what I had to when she left the set for personal reasons without informing. She even misbehaved." He even claimed that nobody on the sets of TMKOC ever scolded Jennifer Mistry and claimed that her allegations are merely PR stunts. “Sirf pyaar se samjhaaya tha. Jab repetitive hone laga, toh humne daanta. So, all this is nothing but a publicity stunt,” Sohil added.

When Asit Modi Reacted To FIR Against Him

Asit Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj have been booked under sections 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Earlier this week, Asit Kumarr Modi also reacted to an FIR registered against him. He issued a statement and mentioned that the case is being probed. “We deny all allegations and have given our statement to the police. We are not aware if FIR is registered. In any case, the matter is under investigation; hence no further comments," his statement read.