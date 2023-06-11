TMKOC Star Monika Bhadoriya Makes Shocking Allegations, Says Production Head Once 'Raised His Hand'

Of late, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. After Jennifer Mistry accused the makers of sexual harassment, Bawri aka Monika Bhadoriya has also accused a couple of people from the sets for the toxic work culture. She recently shared that, the production head of the show, often fought with the actors and once raise his hand too. She blamed him for the toxic culture at the sets.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Monika accused production head Sohail for throwing chairs on sets. “He is rude to everyone, and sometimes, because of this behaviour, he gets into a brawl with the artists. Even though he got into so many fights with the actors, he is still the production head and instead, artists are leaving the show,” she shared.

She further revealed an incident, where one of her co-stars had to send medicines to his mother due to which he was late. Because of this Sohail raised his hand on him. “There was an actor, who had to send medicines for his mother, and he was late to the sets. Sohail started yelling at him and he even raised his hand, and there was a lot of chaos. I am a witness to this incident.”

Monika added that, Sohail was even banned from the sets for two years because he once got involved in a huge fight with a big actor. “He used to throw chairs on the sets. He was banned for two years and now he is back.” When asked Disha Vakani was also treated in the same manner, who plays Daya on the show, the she said, “Maybe.” Talking about Asit Modi, she said, “He supports his team, not the artists.”

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Monika claimed that Sohail Ramani said, ‘Bahut logon ke bahut log marr jate hain par kaam toh karna padta hai’ after her mother passed away. She argued that she wanted to commit suicide due to torture on TMKOC sets.

“They tortured me so much that I used to feel it’s better to commit suicide than to work here. They mentally tortured me. They would shout at me and misbehave. Sohil would say we are paying you so whatever we say you have to do. They humiliate actors as they are not humans. They will say stuff like ‘Arre tumhari maa marr gayi, bhai marr gaya paise humne diye’,” the actress added.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows which has been running successfully for over 15 years now.