TMKOC's Ex-Director Malav Rajda On Why Many Actors Quit The Show: 'Brashtachaar Ke Khilaaf Jung Humari'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s former director Malav Rajda recently held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. Fans of the show asked him about why he quit the show and which actors he shared a good bond with among other interesting questions. The director replied to most questions with Bollywood songs. The director said that most actors on the show are chameleons and also revealed if he will ever return to the sitcom.

Answering a question about who his friends are from the show, he said that he shares a good bond with actors Palak Sindhwani, Kush Shah, Azhar Shaikh, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Amit Bhatt and Ambika Rajankar. He added that most others are ‘chameleons’. However, answering another question, he said that his bond with actor Dilip Joshi is also “absolutely brilliant".

One user asked the director if he will ever return to the show. Calling it “impossible", he shared the song Ho Nahi Sakta from the film Diljale. Another user asked him if the old actors will ever return to the show and if the show could be made like it was earlier. He shared the song Badi Mushkil from the film Lajja.

He was also asked why he and actors Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal quit the popular show. He replied to the question by sharing the song Izzat Se Jeena Izzat Se Marna from the film Izzat. Later, addressing a similar question, he added, “Brashtachaar ke khilaaf jung humari, Atyachaar Ke Khilaaf jung humari."

One user asked why he feels this much hatred towards a show that has contributed significantly to his success and earned him a lot of love. He replied, “It’s always give and take… I got a lot from the show but I also gave a lot to the show… and can never Hate the show… got only gratitude for it."

The director also shared that Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt and Mandar Chandwadkar are his top three favorite actors on the show. He also shared that actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who previously played the character of Sonu, is like a daughter to him. He said she is his favorite actress on the show, after his wife Priya Ahuja Rajda.

Answering a question about his equation with producer Asit Kumarr Modi, Malav replied with the song Kuch Na Kaho, Kuch Bhi Na Kaho from the film 1942 A Love Story. The show had earlier made headlines after Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal had revealed that she had been sexually harassed on the sets of the show. She had filed an FIR against the show’s producers, including Asit Kumarr Modi.