TMKOC's Jethalal Aka Dilip Joshi Says He Is Hesitant To Explore OTT Because of 'Galli Galoch'

Who does not know Dilip Joshi? The actor is known for playing the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Other than TMKOC, Dilip has worked in several shows and movies including Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hun Hunshi Hunshilal among others. However, in a recent interview, Dilip Joshi revealed that he is hesitant to explore the OTT space because of unnecessary ‘gaali galoch’.

“Today, there is some great content on OTT. If something interesting comes up then it is good. But on OTT there is so much of gaali-galoch without any reason. That’s a drawback for me. Woh dikkat hai. Main gaali galoch nahi kar paunga. There are good shows with rampant use of slang. Don’t know why. Is it the preference of the makers?" the actor told E-Times.

Dilip further revealed that even before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he was offered Comedy Circus. However, he rejected it because of ‘below the belt jokes’. “I was out of job for a year and that show was offering good money. But I did not do it because I always wanted to do work that I would be able to watch while sitting with my family,” he said.

Besides Dilip Joshi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also stars Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Tanuj Mahashabde, Sonalika Joshi and Shyam Pathak among others.

Recently, Jennifer Mistry, who used to play the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi, left the show after accusing producer Asit Kumarr Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of sexual harassment at the workplace. However, Asit Modi reacted to Jennifer’s allegations and called them ‘baseless’. “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations,” he said in his statement.