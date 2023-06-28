To Darling Wife Vinny Arora, A Heartwarming Birthday Wish From Dheeraj Dhoopar

Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar is a popular name in the Indian television industry and has a loyal fan following. The actor is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of his everyday life with his followers. Recently, the actor shared adorable pictures with his wife, Vinny Arora from their vacation in the Maldives. Dheeraj also wrote a loving message for Vinny on her birthday. He wrote, “Wherever life takes us, my favourite place on earth remains same — it’s being by your side. Happiest Birthday sweetheart."

In the pictures posted by Dheeraj Dhoopar on his Instagram handle, the couple looked sunkissed and radiant. Both Dheeraj and Vinny could be seen in beach outfits. The actor looked dapper in a solid black half-sleeve T-shirt and blue shorts. He wore a red scarf on his forehead and black-tinted sunglasses as well. Complementing him, Vinny wore a Black bikini and put on a netted long cover-up dress over it. To add to the beach vibes, she went for a pair of sunglasses, silver chains, and a flower to style her hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Actress Ridhi Dogra commented and appreciated their love for each other. Other industry colleagues also wished Vinny. Aditi Dev Sharma wrote, “Happy birthday, dear, Vinny Arora, Stay Blessed." Usha Bachani commented, “Happy Birthday, Vinny, Have a gr8 year. Stay blessed." Actor Abhishek Kapoor sent his wishes to the birthday girl.

Dheeraj Dhoopar married actress Vinny Arora in 2016. The two of them met on the sets of the 2009 show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and dated for nearly 7 years before tying the knot. They embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, Zayn, last year.

Meanwhile, Vinny Arora was part of several successful shows like Laado- Veerpur Ki Mardani, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Udaan, etc. She also played a significant role in the 2016 film Dhanak. On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar won best actor male (popular) at the Gold Awards in 2019 and the Indian Television Academy in 2022 for his depiction of Karan Luthra in the show Kundali Bhagya. Dheeraj later appeared on the TV show Sherdil Shergill with Surbhi Chandna. After a brief four-month run, the show ended on February 10. Dheeraj also appeared in season 10 of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.