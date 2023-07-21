TRP List: New Show Neerja Is A Surprise Addition, Anupamaa And YRKKH Rule Top Two Spots

The latest TRP rankings have witnessed a significant shuffle with the arrival of the new show Neerja, which has made a striking entry into the list of the top 20 most-watched TV shows of the week. Despite the shake-up, the first position remains firmly held by Anupamaa, maintaining its unbeatable popularity among viewers. However, Neerja is the talk of the town as it swiftly captures the 11th slot, marking a successful and impressive opening. The show’s unique storyline and engaging performances have quickly garnered the attention and love of the audience. The story revolves around a mother’s love for her daughter Neerja, despite their challenging life in Kolkata’s infamous red-light district, Sonagacchi.

On the other hand, Malti Devi has become a character to reckon with, as she relentlessly seeks revenge against Anupamaa for not accompanying her to America, which led to her business facing significant setbacks. This dramatic twist has propelled Anupamaa to maintain its position at the top.

Securing the second and third positions are the popular shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin respectively. Both shows have consistently managed to captivate the audience with their compelling narratives and impressive performances by the cast.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin witnessed a resurgence with its new generation storyline, securing its position in the top five shows. Following closely behind are Yeh Hai Chahatein and Faltu, showcasing the diverse content that the Indian television audience is enjoying.

The 6th and 7th slots remain unchanged with Imlie and the evergreen sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The recent track of Daya’s much-anticipated return to Gokuldham society has contributed to the show’s surge in TRP ratings, firmly placing it within the top 10.

Following in the 8th, 9th, and 10th positions are Pandya Store, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, and Kundali Bhagya, respectively. These shows have managed to maintain a consistent viewership base due to their engaging plotlines and talented cast.

The 12th position is secured by Bhagyalakshmi, closely followed by the grand finale of Naagin 6 and the evergreen drama Kumkum Bhagya at the 13th and 14th slots respectively. The culmination of the longest-running Naagin season has left fans emotional, and they showered immense love on Tejasswi Prakash and the entire team for their remarkable performances.

Wrapping up the list are Parineeti, India’s Best Dancer, Udaariyaan, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, and Titli filling the last five slots of the top 20. These shows continue to charm the audience with their distinct themes and exceptional execution.