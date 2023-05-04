Tunisha Sharma's Mom Slams KKK for Approaching Sheezan Khan: 'Committing Crimes Is Easiest Way...'

Late television actress Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma slammed Khatron Ke Khiladi for considering Sheezan Khan for the new season of the show. As per rumours, he has been offered the show. Sheezan has also been granted his passport to travel abroad. Amid these developments, Vanita issued a statement to the media and questioned the reality show over offering a show to a ‘criminal.’

“I have heard that Sheezan has been offered reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi. What message are these channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone undertrial for a serious offense under section 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a charge sheet of 524 pages?" she said, as reported by DNA India.

“Ki koi bhi crime karke aap celebrity ban jate ho aur aapke liye reality shows ka window directly open ho jata hai? (By committing any crime, you become a celebrity and the window of reality shows opens directly for you.) We watch these reality shows with our families. Our children and aspiring actors will feel that committing crimes is the easiest way to get through these reality shows. Log TV par apne favourite actors ko dekhkar unko apna idol bana lete hain aur unke jaise banne ki koshish karte hain( People see their favourite actors on TV and make them their idols and try to be like them)," she added.

“I request TV channels and makers not to glorify anyone who has not proven innocent. Rahi baat court trial mein lagne wale samay ki to mujhe meri beti ka intezar ab zindagi bhar karna hai (As for the time taken in the court trial, I have to wait for my daughter for the rest of my life)," she concluded

Sheezan was arrested in December last year after Tunisha was found dead on the sets of their show Ali Baba. Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, Khan and Sharma broke up just 15 days before the latter’s death. However, Sheezan was granted bail in March this year.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

