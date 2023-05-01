Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan Seeks Return of His Passport; Is This For KKK 13?

Over a month after getting bail in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case, Sheezan Khan is now seeking a return of his passport. News agency ANI reported on Monday morning that the former Ali Baba actor has filed a plea in the Vasai court to seek the return of his passport, which is currently seized by police. Khan’s plea will now be heard tomorrow i.e. on May 2.

“Actress Tunisha Sharma death case | Television actor Sheezan Khan filed an application in Vasai court to return his passport seized by police. Vasai court will hear this application of Sheezan Khan tomorrow," the news agency’s Tweet read.

Interestingly, this comes days after it was reported that Sheezan is in ‘advance talks’ with the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which is usually shot outside the country. “Talks with Sheezan have reached an advanced stage and we are hoping for him to be a part of this season. He has applied for a plea regarding his travel and other documents in the High Court. The matter is scheduled to be heard tomorrow,” a source cited by E-Times claimed. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Sheezan Khan has been missing from the screen for over four months now. He was last seen in Ali Baba. However, his life took a drastic turn on December 24 last year when his co-star Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in her makeup room. Sheezan was arrested on December 25, 2022, after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, Khan and Sharma broke up just 15 days before the latter’s death. However, Sheezan was granted bail in March this year. Abhishek Nigam replaced him in Ali Baba.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

