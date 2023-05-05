Tunisha Sharma's Mother Sends Legal Notice To Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Makers 

Actor Sheezan Khan, who was recently released on bail in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, is set to be a participant in Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actor has also attained special court permission to travel abroad to shoot for the program. The development, however, has not gone down well with Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita. She has sent a legal notice to the channel and the production company for selecting Sheezan reported Bollywoodlife. She stated that the channel’s decision was incorrect.

Talking about Sheezan’s participation in the show, Vanita Sharma criticised the channel’s decision and said that providing a platform as prominent as Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 to the actor sends a wrong message.

“People idolize TV stars and celebrities and you cannot have him on the show. Vanita Sharma had alleged that Sheezan M Khan was abusive and even consumed drugs,” Vanita was quoted as saying.

She mentioned that Sheezan has been charged under section 306 of the IPC and the police have filed a 524-page chargesheet against him.

Amidst the ongoing legal proceedings and public reactions, Sheezan posted a cryptic message on Instagram apparently responding to Vanita Sharma’s statement. He shared a childhood picture of himself and captioned it with the words, “You can’t dull My Sunshine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheezan M Khan BABA (@sheezan9)

Sheezan was taken into custody on December 24 last year, following the death by suicide of Tunisha Sharma. Sheezan and Tunisha were featured in the serial Ali Baba Dataan-E-Kaabul. The two were reportedly dating each other and had broken up just 15 days before Tunisha’s suicide.

Vanita Sharma filed a complaint against Sheezan, accusing him of abetting Tunisha for suicide. Following months in custody, Sheezan was granted bail by the Vasai court on March 4.

Apart from Sheezan, the new season of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi will also feature Ruhi Chaturvedi, Archana Gautam, Nyra Banerjee, Moose Jattana, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufakir, Anjum Fakih, Arjit Taneja, and Rohit Bose Roy.

Notably, there are no major television stars in the upcoming season. The shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi’s new season is likely to begin this month, with telecast starting in July.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here